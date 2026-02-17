JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.08 Billion Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $2,078,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,335 shares of company stock worth $7,109,895. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1%

Ventas stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.