JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.87 Billion Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Natera worth $1,871,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,096,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Natera by 63.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 192.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 277.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $206.23 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $830,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 178,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,140,272.62. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,899 shares of company stock worth $106,475,440. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.