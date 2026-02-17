JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Billion Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,296,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,074,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

