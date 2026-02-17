Jones Trading Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Price

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jones Trading from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

NYSE:FBRT opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 70.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

Featured Stories

