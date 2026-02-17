JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.20 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,977. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 102,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 270,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

Featured Stories

