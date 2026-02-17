Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 2,791 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 2,791 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,599.10. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,587,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,548,868.10. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IES Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $17.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.85. 212,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,302. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.40. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $146.51 and a one year high of $537.70.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.00 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.
IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.
Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.
