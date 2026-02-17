J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $221.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $234.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.05.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $906,823.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,826.35. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,749. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

