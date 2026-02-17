iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.3750, with a volume of 21533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

