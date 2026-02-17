iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Purchased by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valence8 US LP owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,382,000 after buying an additional 31,439,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,531 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,301,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

