iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 110,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 57,817 shares.The stock last traded at $196.9370 and had previously closed at $197.55.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,606,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 107,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods, providers of commercial services and supplies, and transportation service providers.

