iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10,326.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 679,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,210,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.
