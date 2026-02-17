iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,373,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

