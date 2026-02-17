iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Position Lifted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $85,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,319,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,146,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,856,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,872,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,203,000 after buying an additional 671,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.67 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.