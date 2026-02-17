IOST Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $39.91 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2019. IOST’s total supply is 47,523,977,679 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,790,515 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/iost. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

