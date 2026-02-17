Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.1350, with a volume of 8291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

