Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,050,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the previous session’s volume of 187,027 shares.The stock last traded at $105.7890 and had previously closed at $105.78.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3301 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
