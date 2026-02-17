Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,050,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the previous session’s volume of 187,027 shares.The stock last traded at $105.7890 and had previously closed at $105.78.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3301 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 873,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,288,000 after purchasing an additional 392,052 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 817,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.