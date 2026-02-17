Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Insider Lori Beer Sells 2,047 Shares

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) insider Lori Beer sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $627,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,492.80. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance
VYLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $29.68.
