Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $187,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.32 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.42.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

