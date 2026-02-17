Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 1,399 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.99, for a total value of $288,180.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.95. The company had a trading volume of 392,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $211.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Plexus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

