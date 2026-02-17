Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Sells 3,404 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,010. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average is $307.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 100,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 209,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 175,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 482,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.