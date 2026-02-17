Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Sells 3,404 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%
NYSE:JPM traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,010. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average is $307.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts warn that rising AI spending may force smaller banks into mergers — a trend that benefits scale players like JPM by concentrating market share and reducing competitive pressure. JPMorgan Chase Analysts Predict AI Costs Could Trigger Bank Mergers
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported Q4 loan balances of about $1.49T, with wholesale and card balances leading growth; management commentary and deal flow (including an Apple Card issuer arrangement) could add material loan volumes — supportive for net interest income and revenue. JPMorgan’s Q4 Loan Trajectory: Where Did Expansion Show Up?
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan (via J.P. Morgan Securities PLC) disclosed a ~5.18% stake in Rana Gruber — a portfolio move that’s unlikely to affect JPM’s core fundamentals but is material to its asset management/holdings profile. JPMorgan Becomes Significant Shareholder in Rana Gruber
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan research is publicly pushing a narrative that some AI-driven software sell-offs are overdone and highlighting stocks that can withstand AI disruption — this reinforces JPM’s role as a market influencer but doesn’t directly move JPM’s own earnings. J.P. Morgan Research Says: ‘Broken Logic’ Is Driving This Software Stock Sell-Off
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares (~$1.04M) at ~\$306.40; the sale reduced her stake by ~5.2%. The filing is live on the SEC site and can raise short-term investor concern about insider sentiment. Stacey Friedman SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares (~$886k) at ~\$306.42, trimming his position by ~10.8%; another SEC filing that can temper sentiment despite being routine for executive compensation or diversification. Jeremy Barnum SEC Filing
JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 100,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 209,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 175,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 482,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
