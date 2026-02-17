Insider Selling: Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) CFO Sells 2,892 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Barnum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance

Shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.