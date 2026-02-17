ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 303.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

IBRX opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,091,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,259,548.80. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912. 69.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $20,497,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,849 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 849.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

