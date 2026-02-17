Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.13 Million in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WillScot by 620.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,305 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.