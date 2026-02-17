Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 534.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,061.6% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 135.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

AptarGroup stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

