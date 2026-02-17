IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $629.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.