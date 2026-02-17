Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 134,571 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Iamgold worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 822,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 354,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Iamgold Price Performance
Shares of IAG stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Iamgold
IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.
The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.
