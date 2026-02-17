Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,919,834 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 4,941,988 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,225,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,225,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on HYMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

HYMC stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $58.73.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $9,198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 36,753,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,302,846.96. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,494.70. This represents a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,755,824 shares of company stock valued at $79,273,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $470,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

