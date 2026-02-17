Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,037 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the average daily volume of 7,444 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,779,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 270,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Huntsman by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 73,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 3,657,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Featured Articles

