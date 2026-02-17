Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 10,334,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after buying an additional 3,351,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,969,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after buying an additional 336,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,663,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,779,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 769,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman News Roundup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Huntsman from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Huntsman



Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

