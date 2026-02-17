Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,948.97. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE HII opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.41 and a 1-year high of $436.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

