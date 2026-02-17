Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.56. Humana has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,652,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,759,000 after buying an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

