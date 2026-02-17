HP (HPQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $13.8684 billion for the quarter. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

HP Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in HP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.