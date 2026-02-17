Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,699 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 3,137 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.62% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCDF opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Announces Dividend

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7633 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

