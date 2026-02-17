HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,266 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $70,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.87.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $337.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

