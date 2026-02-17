HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 122,916 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $66,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,512,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,533,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,945,000 after acquiring an additional 589,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,862,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,384,000 after purchasing an additional 487,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,758,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,973,000 after purchasing an additional 256,623 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

