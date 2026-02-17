HighTower Advisors LLC Has $63.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $63,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IUSV opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5515 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.