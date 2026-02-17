HEX (HEX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.68 Thousand

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $376.91 million and approximately $72.68 thousand worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
