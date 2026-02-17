Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $114.60 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $114.60 million and $30.96 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00004630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.13619787 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,258.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.