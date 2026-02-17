Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,420 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of FB Financial worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. FB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.00.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In related news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $510,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,609.04. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

