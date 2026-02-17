Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Stacy Taffet acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner bought 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.66. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $150.04 and a 52 week high of $234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

