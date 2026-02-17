Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $14.67 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 367,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

