Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,805 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0%

BDX opened at $175.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.