Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $9.92 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

