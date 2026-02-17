Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $24.16 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,887 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Perrigo worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $36,755,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,149,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,400 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 983,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 647,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 637,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.33.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.