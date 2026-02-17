Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 241,250 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Lyft worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Lyft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $2,160,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 874,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,498,428.70. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,570.70. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.98.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

