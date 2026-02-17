Head to Head Survey: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Byrna Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $289.23 million 2.06 $2.36 million $0.11 86.91 Byrna Technologies $118.12 million 2.40 $9.69 million $0.40 31.28

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 0.57% -5.00% -3.21% Byrna Technologies 8.20% 16.14% 12.66%

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 8 1 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 3 2 3.17

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.51%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 233.07%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Viant Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It offers self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, the company provides the products to the consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. It operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

