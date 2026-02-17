Head-To-Head Analysis: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 1.16% -7.55% -5.25% Weatherford International 8.76% 28.07% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.75 $2.99 million $0.09 59.56 Weatherford International $4.92 billion 1.48 $431.00 million $5.93 17.10

This table compares Smart Sand and Weatherford International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 4 6 0 2.60

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Smart Sand on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

