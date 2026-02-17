HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RARE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 12.7%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 566.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,308.60. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

