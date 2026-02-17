Hasbro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 53,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,451% compared to the average daily volume of 1,174 call options.

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,582. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -119.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,384. This trade represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 216,931 shares of company stock worth $22,535,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

