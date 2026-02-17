Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.4286.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harrow by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Harrow by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HROW stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

